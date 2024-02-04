ADVERTISEMENT
Davido loses all 3 nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards
Davido fails to win any of his three nominations at the Grammys.
However, the Nigerian megastar failed to win any of his three nominations. Davido lost the Best African Music category to Tyla's 'Water', Best Global Music Performance to 'Pashto' by Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia, and Best Global Album to Shakti's 'The Moment'.
