Burna Boy and Davido are in Ghana for the Christmas holidays and shows as well but things didn’t go as planned last night.

On Sunday night, the two superstars rekindled their rivalry as they reportedly engaged in a brawl at Twist nightclub in Accra.

Though the incident wasn’t captured on camera, Davido was filmed storming out of the nightclub after they were separated.

The cause of the brawl is yet unknown, however, Davido and Burna Boy have been engaging in some petty feuds since March of 2020.

It all began when they both decided to release their latest albums the same month and some song writing credit issues between Burna Boy and Davido’s signee Peruzzi.

And now, Davido is tired of all the drama and wants to quit music once and for all, if his latest tweet is anything to go by.

On the afternoon of December 28, he took to Twitter to say: “I go leave this music for Una.”

His tweet was met with mixed reactions.

“When you no say you no get talent before” a user tweeted.

“You are not leaving shittttt for anyone. In this life, you will always have enemies. You have to face them! If you are loved by everyone, check yourself. You are not leaving music, my King,” a fan responded to Davido’s tweet.

Another fan replied: “It's just a shame for people (Nigerians) to hate Davido this much!!! Is it his fault to be the best of what he is doing??? Is it his fault to come from a wealthy family??? Shame on all of us.”

See how other fans reacted to Davido’s tweet below.