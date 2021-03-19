The slow-tempo provocative afrobeats song which features Kelvyn Boy has been out for the past few weeks, making its way through local and online charts.

“‘Shame’ talks about how people close to you won’t let you know their clear intentions,” Deon Boakye disclosed about the song in an interview with Pulse.com.gh. “‘Shame’ tells enemies and pretenders that it’s Jah [God] whole controls.”

The song produced by HylanderBeatz and mixed by Peeweezel has a visual set for release in the coming weeks.

“The inspiration was a discussion with the director, Mic Paul, to shoot a visual which perfectly matches the concept of the song. He got in touch with choreographers but ultimately had a fire-breather who added extra spices to the lighting. It gave the visual a crisp feel,” he said of the video.

Describing his working relationship with Kelvyn Boy, he said the afrobeats star is like 'a brother' and he vibes with him well.

“It was great shooting with Kelvyn Boy. He is like a brother. Anytime we work together, we vibe well. He made this shoot easy,” he said.

According to him, the visual was shot at locations in Accra.

Check below photos from the video shoot.

Deon Boakye and Kelvyn Boy in behind-the-scenes of Shame music video

