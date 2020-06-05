The last time fans heard from the artist was four years ago, in 2016, when Di Higrade blessed the music world with two amazing party songs.

Di Higrade has always been loved by people far and wide for his unique music and tunes. But most of all, people love him for the passion he has for music.

For Di Higrade, music was always about being a piece of him. He wanted to share that piece with the world, and his songs and music are proof that he has been successful in doing so.

So, what caused the artist to go behind the spotlight? The artist himself has recently released why he went underground, and here’s a little surprise. There is something coming up soon!

Born on August 26, 1989, Roger Akutcha, aka Di Higrade, opened his eyes in Tema, Ghana. Growing up, Di Higrade was all by himself. Childhood was hard on the artist, especially because he lost his parents at a very young age, and he had no one to look after him or offer him a shoulder to share his burden.

Still facing the cruelties of life without being despaired, Di Higrade found comfort in music. The child would spend several hours of the day listening to music, enjoying the songs, and humming to its tunes. His happiest memories of the days are attached with music, where he would be lost in his own world and had nothing to worry about.

Soon after, he had begun writing his own songs. Di Higrade was only ten when he created his first piece of music, a masterpiece, to be exact! He had put on a whole show for his friends, where he sang and performed in front of them, all of who were stunned by his masterpiece.

The cheering and hooting Di Higrade received from his friends was all he needed to realize that he was passionate about writing and creating songs, and even more eager to be able to perform in front of large crowds. That is when he was sure that music was more than just sounds for him. Di Higrade was determined to make a difference with his music.

Listening to various popular artistes like Bob Marley, Vybz Kartel, Movado, Shaggy, Sean Paul, and many others, Di Higrade felt the natural instinct to turn to the Afrobeat genre. He decided to pursue creating songs with a fusion of Afrobeat and Dancehall genres. Di Higrade brought life to his music through his life experiences. A firm believer that music unites people together, he was compelled to create something that would help his listeners get comfort, just like he had once as a child.

He once said, “Going through the experiences makes me appreciate life more. Life is a beautiful struggle. I always put these experiences into music to send my story out there.”

The artist created several songs combining the two genres, which gave the listeners something unique to listen to. In 2015, Di Higrade released his single HTML, an abbreviation for Hello To My Lover. The song was released under the label Tubhani Muzik, with Owuraku of Butterfly Concept Entertainment as the director of the high picture quality and the classic video of the song. Hello To My Love is a classical ballad, a love letter for the artists yearning to see his lover.

The following year on Christmas, the artist released two more singles, ‘Obsession’ and ‘Party Time.’ Both the tracks are Dancehall bangers, Obsession, being produced by Denswag of TubhaniMuzik, and is dedicated to all the hot girls across the globe! The same year, Di Higrade released three more songs, 90’s, Prove Dem Wrong, and Enemies, all of which are known for their silvery vocals and unique melodies.

Music had always been a passion for the artist, and he was happy to be able to pursue it. However, at some point, he was hit by reality and he began to question if he had any backup plan.

Growing up, Di Higrade had more than one interest, and one of his interest fields was cybersecurity. From the age of 17, Di Higrade had been repairing computers. With the aim to polish his skills, Di Higrade embarked on the Business Information Technology Undergraduate Programme at NCC Education UK, in 2015. Knowing the demand to be competitive in the industry, Di Higrade also enrolled in acquiring top IT Certifications.

In 2018, after finishing the Business Information Technology Undergraduate Programme, Di Higrade finished several IT Certifications, which included; Cisco Certified Network Associate Routing and Switching (CCNA), Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA), CompTIA A+, and CompTIA security+.

Since the jobs demanded undivided attention and time, the artist couldn’t dedicate time to creating and producing songs. But here’s the surprise… the artist is working on an EP and will release his music soon.