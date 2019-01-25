This is the second successful release from DJ NiQy after his maiden release “Sound it” which featured the amazing and sensational afro-pop singer of Sugar Music Africa “Wakili”.

The song is a mid-tempo afrobeats song that describes everyday relationship issues and the effects of cheating in a striving relationships.

The Song is produced by Datbeatgod and the video is shot and directed by director Tee.

DJ NiQY seeks to make a deference with the music and make everyone happy.

DJ NiQY is signed to 3wisemen Classic Entertainment.

Watch the full video below.

DJ NIQY FT. KRISSYO - ME NI WU (Prod. By DATBEATGOD)