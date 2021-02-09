According to him, the disrespect in the music industry is what is hindering progress because no one will sacrifice a chance to someone who has been disrespectful.

Explaining further, he likened the Ghanaian music industry with the traditional family structure, “When you come to Africa... we give much respect to our elders because it’s the right thing to do.. so I think the up and coming artistes should also respect the ones who came before them and paved the way.” (Mike Akox)

Mike Akox also added that artistes like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Medikal, Samini, among other key artistes should be accorded the maximum respect for their continues contributions to the showbiz fraternity.

He was speaking to Londona on Kingdom Plus FM's Entertainment Arena show last Saturday (January 30, 2021).

Meanwhile “Super Mario”, on which he featured Stonebwoy has been become the fans favourite off the “Patience” EP. The video is also doing well on YouTube as the views keep increasing.

“Patience” EP is a 6-track blend of Afrobeats and pop music; music well brewed for ‘discerning’ listenership.