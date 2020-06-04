Drizzy’s RNB genre song ‘I Lied’, which preaches faithfulness and loyalty in any relationship especially marriage made it to LiveFM’s weekly music chart ‘Top 10 Most Played Songs' for two consecutive times.

The video directed by young Ghanaian director Yankah McCoy, to the song produced by Benji Yang, has been shot here in Ghana at beautiful scenes featuring stunning Ghanaian models.

According to Drizzy, this is his first official video under his new record label ‘Camp What Records’ and he will like all music lovers to support his craft and pay attention to him.

Speaking about embacking on this music career journer, Drizzy who is inspired by Chris Brown said “I was keenly inspired by the type of music I grew up listening to. I do Alternative RNB and sometimes Afro-pop depending on the mood. When it comes to creating music I deal ideally with emotions. So get me the beat I set the mood then is good to go. I just have to get carried away by the tempo”

The artiste will like to be on a musical project with A.I, Show Dem Camp and other big names in the musical scene worldwide

Drizzy who studied a 3-year diploma course at the International School Of Aviation has other songs like ‘Boys Nda’ which are all available on Spotify, audiomacks, Soundcloud, and other music streaming sites. He advises his fellow artistes to “Never Give Up” whiles he plans to impact in the industry and to put Ghana on the map.