The video comes as the official visuals for Eazzy's latest song 'Duna' which is emerging to be a street anthem just a few days after its release. The song has so far seen girls going crazy to show off what their mama gave them to join the Duna Challenge.

The phase one of the social media challenge saw young Ghanaian dancer, Freda Agyir, taking home GH1000 cash after displaying her dancing skills on the song. Phase 2 of the challenge has been opened for a bigger prize as announced by the award-winning singer in the post below.

However, whilst the challenge keeps going on hot, Eazzy has dropped an equally blazing official video for the Unkle Beatz produced song which features Quamina MP.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie refused to feature on my song; he said it doesn't fit his brand - MzBel

The Xbills Ebenezer directed video sees the two acts going wild with vixens showing off their crazy twerking skills. Watch the music video below and don't forget your reviews are welcomed.