Pulse.com.gh hooked up with the “Obaa Gbemi” singer who weighed in on the hot debate.

Over the weeks, RuffTown Records signee Wendy Shay has been tagging herself the ‘hottest female artiste in Ghana’.

In December last year, the “Uber Driver” called out American rapper Cardi for snubbing Ghanaian celebrities over a meet and greet session.

“So u guys called us to come have a one on one lunch date with @iamcardib and she has been chewing khebab for 7 hours in her room without showing up. What do u guys take Ghana celebrities for ?! This can never happen in Nigeria. Wake up Ghana ! She is Cardi B and I am WENDY SHAY!” she bragged in a tweet.

She later crowned herself the ‘Queen of Ghana music’ and called on the president of Ghana to invite her to the Jubilee House – the seat of the president.

Wendy tweeted: “Dear @NAkufoAddo ,we appreciate the love you’ve shown towards the creative art .I plead that as you invited the King @shattawalegh same way you can invite the the Queen of Gh Music @wendyshaygh. The industry is not being fair to GH female Artist..We know you can help.”

But reacting to this, Eazzy has said Wendy Shay doesn’t have what it takes to be crowned the ‘hottest female artiste in Ghana’, adding that there’s no such thing in the music industry at the moment.

She laughed out loud when the question was thrown at her, and asked: “In this country?”

Eazzy brought up her yardstick to determine who is the hottest or not, saying one must have been active for a decade, continue to release hits and tour as well.

Watch the interview below.