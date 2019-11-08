The stunning visual which was released Friday, November 1, has amassed over 50,000 views on YouTube.

To add to the awesomeness of EBA’s solo single, Fredima described the visual as “the best gospel music video I have seen in my 36 years of experience in this industry”.

He made the statement via his official Facebook account on Friday, November 8, adding that the visual meets the international standard and that it can win foreign accolades.

Ghanaian gospel musician Enoch Blessing Acquah, popularly known in the showbiz circles as EBA.

“I chanced on a music video by Gospel Artist EBA and I say this with all honesty,” he said. “…that 'Balm of Gilead' music video is the best gospel music video I have seen in my 36 years of experience in this industry.”

“Technically the video is a world standard production and one that can win international awards and penetrate other foreign markets. It's actually the best I have seen,” he added.

Watch the classic visual he was talking about below.