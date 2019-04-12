At some point, Tiisha, who has been nursing a music career since 2016, has been rumoured to inking a management deal with Rufftown Records after fans mounted pressure on her to be signed on the label.

However, Bullet, the C.E.O of Rufftown records, debunked the reports, saying that it is a hypocritical call from Ghanaians as the same people criticized him for focusing Wendy Shay after Ebony’s death.

Nevertheless, Tiisha, has her own agenda of being a musician which she is pursuing, therefore, she has released a new song titled “Packaging”.

Check out Tiisha in the video below as she dances to her new song and tell us what you think.