Dubbed ‘The Anticorona Concert’, Edem together with a live band gathered to entertain Ghanaians in the evening prior to the lockdown.

Streamed live across his social media pages, the rapper treated fans to back-to-back hits to enable music lovers kill boredom during the self-isolation period, Ghanaweb reports.

During the show, the rapper seized the opportunity to advise the public to stay home, avoid social gatherings and take the Coronavirus seriously because it is real.

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians have expressed boredom due to staying at home within the period, following the government’s ban on public gatherings and all school activities.

Ghanaians artistes including Shatta Wale have also taken to various social media platforms to keep their fans entertained during these times.

Watch the full performance below.