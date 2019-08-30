The singer put in work for this EP to make it one that will forever be a classic.

With singles like “Distance”, “Fallen” and “With You”, the singer proves his dexterity and maturity in delivery, announcing his permanent place in the industry.

The EP features some sensational rising stars including El Deezy, Loyce, Korshi T and Kwé, with splendid productions works from KopowNaadi, Kwé and RankingMadeIt.

“It's almost like the closest you'd get to perfection you'd get for a playlist”, according to his management. “It's even more exciting anticipating what next for Yaw Blvck because he's coming with something you just don't get every day.”

Stream the 5-track EP below and share your candid opinion with us.