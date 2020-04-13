This will become the first time the actress will be doing a solo song after lending her voice to her husband’s “Omo Ada” smash hit. The 24-year-old made this known by sharing the artwork of the song on her social media pages.

“My First Single “OVER” ... drops tomorrow 6 pm exactly with the Visuals...” Fella Makafui captioned her post. The announcement of the song is fast catching the attention of fans as this comes as a surprise.

READ ALSO: 11-year-old photo of Sarkodie's "I Luv Tracy" branded T-shirt wins him loyalty praises

Before this, Fella Makafui and Sister Derby, her rival, caused controversy once again on social media after the former decided to wish Medikla, now married to the actress, a happy birthday in an unconventional way by addressing the 26-year-old as her “Sweet Ex”.

The African mermaid made a song titled “Sweet Ex” out of of the controversy, saying in it that she was only greeting her ex and it doesn't mean she's seeing him again. She also mentioned that Fella Makaufui shouldn't beat her husband over the controversy.

Medikal, Sister Derby and Fella Makafui

Over the recent happenings, Fella’s announcement of her new song is, therefore, leaving fans to think that she could be replying Derby with this new track. See her post below and tell us what you think.