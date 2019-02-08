The sassy songstress died in a gruesome road accident that occurred on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

Ebony and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

Today marks her first anniversary and as such, tributes are pouring in from fans and celebrities including rapper FimFim.

FimFim’s song, titled “Dear Bony”, is an interaction between the living and the dead.

The video begins with a prelude of Ebony’s interview on the KSM show some years ago.

Watch the full emotional video below.