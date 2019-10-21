The two rappers became rivals in 2016 when they went at each other over who wears the crown in the rap fraternity.

However, they have tried to patch things up through social media and shared the same stage recently but the forthcoming collaboration will serve as their official reunion.

The BET Award-winning rapper, on Monday, October 21, invited the “god MC” hitmaker for a collaboration.

He shared his BET Hip-hop Awards cypher on his Instagram page and revealed that his lyrics could be used for a ‘proper record’ featuring M.anifest.

“Gotto put these words and more on a proper record ft @manifestive ... You ready Bro? 🇬🇭 #BetHipHopCypher,” he wrote.

M.anifest, on the other hand, immediately accepted the invitation by saying: “For the culture... my mind dey.”

It means fans and show-business fanatics should lookout for collaboration between Sarkodie and M.anifest.