Fotocopy becomes the youngest artiste to feature Shatta Wale

Last Friday, Fotocopy teased fans with the cover artwork of his new song “School Dey Be” featuring Shatta Wale on his Instagram page and said it will soon be released.

“Are you ready? I got @shattawalenima on my next song #schooldeybe which I will soon announce the release date,” he captioned the artwork.

Even though the title of the song suggests a clear concept, Fotocopy didn’t give much details about the song. He asked his fans to wait.

The kid rapper, born Kallai Nana Qwaachi is in class 2 but his rap flow has caught attention from music lovers and musicians as well.

In April this year, Pulse.com.gh caught up with Fotocopy about his music pursuit and he said "I started music when I was in KG2" adding that "they use to laugh at me that I am very tall but I am in KG2".

Fotocopy's father is a musician and makes him a photocopy of his Dad, Qwaachi, as he disclosed his inspiration all come from his father. "My Daddy is a musician, he was going to perform and I told him I wanted to do music, that's how I started," he said.

According to Fotocopy, rap comes to him because he doesn't learn it. "When the song comes I don't do anything, it just blows into my mind, then I start singing," he said during the exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh

His first single “Megye Me Dow” features his father Qwaachi and Clemento Suarez. Speaking about the rap track, he said "I wrote it myself and my dad helped me".

Sharing the inspiration behind the song, the 7-year-old said, "basically, the song tells a story of a father who refuses to take care of his son" and added that "I rehearsed it the time I was writing it and we went to the studio that morning to record it".