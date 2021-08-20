‘Ghanaians don’t give Sarkodie enough credit after putting Ghana on the map’ - Nigerian presenter

“A whole lot has been happening as regards to your sound and you, and a whole lot of people. I think you did not get a lot of credit as you supposed to,” Osikhena claimed. “I don't know if it's the way the Ghanaian music industry is structured or set up.”

“You know how maybe when you sing too much for somebody, they just be like 'okay, yeah, yeah, we know him, he will always put out fire music,' and it just turns to this 'move on.' From the BETs to the things you have done, especially putting the Ghanaian music industry on the map, I don't think you are getting credit enough.”

He claimed that Nigerians celebrate their own more than Ghanaians.

“Because look at the way Nigerians actually celebrate their own when there is Davido and Wizkid. But you know I look at Ghana, and most times, you say: 'oh Sarkodie' and it's just 'yeah.' So, why do you think that is?”

Sarkodie, who is in Nigeria for "No Pressure" album tour, responded to Osikhena’s assertions, saying he agrees with his statement, but it will be dicey coming from him because his friends will ‘feel kind of way.’ He said he gets support from Ghanaians, but they do not cherish him.

“I think for the past week or something, I was on a media tour, and I had a conversation...but you are saying it,” Sarkodie said. “It's kind of dicey when it's coming from me because I have friends, and they don't want to feel a certain kind of way. From what you said, I could say I do get support from Ghanaians, just that they should really hold unto moments and cherish it.”

Osikhena rebutted Sarkodie’s response, claiming his achievements are not projected enough, adding that Nigerians recognise how talented he is and what he is doing for African music.

“It's huge for you a Ghanaian artiste to sell out the Apollo. It's almost like we don't hear it. I feel like we recognise how talented you are and what you are doing for – not just Ghanaian music – African music. And I think that our Ghanaian brothers and sisters don't know what they have, and they should show you so much love.”