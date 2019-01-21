Speaking on on Hitz FM's “One on One with Merqury Quaye”, Kuami Eugene has spoken about how some fans reacted negatively to how he classified the song.

In explaining that he didn’t pass the derogative comment because of any bad blood between the AMG Rapper and himself, he said. “Me and Medikal are like that”.

According to a report, myjoyline.com Eugene has further explained that he even sent the video to Fella Makafui’s boyfriend before posting it and Medikal told him that Ghanaians love to dance so he can only give them a song like that.

“I sent him the video I made first and he laughed and said our country [people] love to dance so you can’t do away with danceable songs,” the website reported Kuami to have said.