From highlife to dancehall to afro-pop to hiplife/hip-hop, Twitter users are lighting up the micro-blogging platform with hits after hits.

A user reminded coronavirus of KK Kabobo’s nationwide hit single, “Onyame Ahu Wo”.

Sarkodie’s hot verse on Edem’s “You Dey Craze” which also features Sarkodie was dropped.

Guru’s exciting single “Boys Abre” which features Kumawood actor Lil Win received a mention.

Shatta Wale’s controversial single, “You Can’t Touch Me”, was highlighted.

Of course, legendary Daddy Lumba can't be left out of the list.

Bradez’s classic and award-winning single, “Simple”, was mentioned.

Joey B’s hit “Cigarette” got featured as well.

Okomfuor Kwadee was also in the mix.

Castro Under Fire’s hit “Odo Pa” which features Asamoah Gyan (Baby Jet) and Kofi KInataa was given a recognition.

The remix of Asaase Aban’s “Daben Da” which features Sarkodie , 5five and Bradez showed up in the trend.

The list goes on…