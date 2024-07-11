Global Citizen Festival reportedly set for November in Accra

Following the success of previous editions in September 2022 and December 2023, which featured performances by iconic artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Usher, SZA, Uncle Waffles, Stormzy, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy, the organisation is set to bring another unforgettable experience to the city.
Global Citizen, renowned for hosting some of the most spectacular events in Africa, is gearing up for a grand return to Accra in November 2024.
In an exclusive conversation with @soreno_, a representative from Guide Radio 91.5, she disclosed to BlacVolta that Global Citizen is eyeing November 2024 for their highly anticipated return to Accra.
This year, the festival's ambitions extend beyond Ghana. Plans are also to host an event in Kigali, Rwanda, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to celebrating African festivals in multiple locations and expanding its impact across the continent.
While the exact dates for the events in Accra and Kigali have yet to be finalised, speculation is rife that November 2024 will see Accra buzzing with excitement as it welcomes back the Global Citizen Festival.
Global Citizen's return to Accra is expected to draw massive crowds eager to witness world-class performances and celebrate music, culture, and social impact.
The festival's previous editions have not only showcased incredible talent but also highlighted important social issues, aligning with Global Citizen's mission to end extreme poverty and promote global equity. This mission is what unites us all in this celebration of music and culture.
As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, fans across Africa and beyond are marking their calendars for what promises to be another extraordinary edition of the Global Citizen Festival. Stay tuned for further updates and official announcements regarding dates and line-ups for this landmark event.