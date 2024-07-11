Global Citizen Festival reportedly set for November in Accra

In an exclusive conversation with @soreno_, a representative from Guide Radio 91.5, she disclosed to BlacVolta that Global Citizen is eyeing November 2024 for their highly anticipated return to Accra.

This year, the festival's ambitions extend beyond Ghana. Plans are also to host an event in Kigali, Rwanda, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to celebrating African festivals in multiple locations and expanding its impact across the continent.

While the exact dates for the events in Accra and Kigali have yet to be finalised, speculation is rife that November 2024 will see Accra buzzing with excitement as it welcomes back the Global Citizen Festival.

Global Citizen's return to Accra is expected to draw massive crowds eager to witness world-class performances and celebrate music, culture, and social impact.

The festival's previous editions have not only showcased incredible talent but also highlighted important social issues, aligning with Global Citizen's mission to end extreme poverty and promote global equity. This mission is what unites us all in this celebration of music and culture.