But before that, he talks to Pulse.com.gh in a ‘Q & A’ session where he discussed the impact of the deadly COVID-19, the difference between Ghana and UK music industry and best solution to Ghana’s slow growth on the international market.

The “Bluffin” hitmaker also responded to claims that he sounded like Burna Boy on his latest song “Party” and what’s next for him.

Q: How has the COVID-19 affected you are a musician? Bother negative and positive.

A: Of course, COVID-19 has meant lockdown for everyone therefore no live shows or opportunities to play or perform music in public. I have tried to use this time positively to concentrate on not only music but my health and fitness. I have been locked in the studio during this time developing and perfecting my new Afrovibe music.

Goldkay

Q: Per your assessment, what has changed in the music industry as far as COVID-19 is concerned?

A: Of course, artists are currently unable to earn money from live shows or touring due to COVID-19 and social distancing. I have found during this time there has been quite a big shift in the digital world as we are all stuck indoors. COVID-19 has encouraged artists to think of new innovative ways to keep their fans engaged as well as growing their fan base.

Q: You have been in both Ghana and UK music industry. What is the difference and what should Ghana do to match up to the UK trend?

A: I would say that both the UK and Ghana industry is growing in terms of worldwide recognition. However, I do feel, as much as I love my culture and tradition, I feel us as a nation need to explore how we can make our culture relatable for those who do not understand our language.

Q: You seem to focus more on afrobeats. Who introduced you to the genre and why are you so much focused on it?

A: I wouldn’t say I was focused on Afrobeat, however, what I will say is that I am who I am and that it translated in the music I create.

Goldkay

Q: On your new song 'Party', you sounded a bit of Burna Boy. Did he inspire you, or you partially copied him to fit in the trend?

A: ‘Party’ came about whilst on holiday with the ‘man dem’ (friends). Chilling and reflecting on each others’ lives and achievements, catching up whilst having a good time. I guess over time you evolve as an artist and before I guess I would say I was testing the waters to see where I felt most comfortable. Growing up listening to Highlife, Hiplife, Gospel, RnB and Dancehall, this has developed the current sound allowing me to create what I like to call Afrovibe music.

I have worked with some producers such as Ckay, Guilty Beatz, Uglyonit and Gamz ine tuning my sound and now I know feel my music is a true interpretation of me. I enjoy Burna Boy’s music so to me this comment is a compliment.

Q: What's next after 'Party'?

A: Back to back bangers lol, fresh new music and a blend of vibes to sweet the spirit.

Enjoy his latest song, “Party”, below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.