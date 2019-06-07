Kofi Nkosuo, who brought the duo into the limelight a few years ago, allegedly made money out of the duo’s restless efforts when they worked with him.

According to the Angels, Kofi Nkosuo exploited them – make a lot of money for himself while they had no benefits from him.

"He overused us to make his money. We will say it everywhere. From our first to last album, if we tell you the money we had, you'll be shocked,” they told Seancitygh.

“So, we ask ourselves that if we were his sisters who were treated this way by someone, would he have taken it cool?”

“We're talking out of anger and pain. He's used us to make his money. He should remember that blessings come from above. God gave us the talent not Kofi Nkosuo. He's blocked our chances in many ways".

Angels used to be one of the biggest and hottest groups in Ghana music a few years ago.

One will quickly remember them with their hit, “Kae Me Awurade”, which has since been the favourite of many Ghanaians.