Gyakie at the GRAMMY African Nominee Brunch

The prestigious event brought together some of the brightest stars in African music, creating an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie.

The GRAMMY African Nominee Brunch serves as a prelude to the main GRAMMY Awards ceremony, showcasing the rich diversity and talent within the African music scene.

As the music industry becomes increasingly interconnected, events like these play a crucial role in fostering collaboration and celebrating the rich tapestry of musical talent from across the continent.

As the event seeks to celebrate African nominees, a handful have been shortlisted for the February 4 main event.

The second edition of the African Grammy Nominees brunch was hosted by Ghanaian broadcaster Berla Mundi

This year’s African Grammy Nominee Brunch organized under the auspices of Grow Unite and Build (GUBA) in partnership with Rollingstone is tipped to be worth attending as it has top-rated and award-winning African achivers gracing the occasion.

The likes of Grammy Award Winner and South African Singer Zakes Bantwini, Entrepreneur and founder of Emy Africa Kojo Soboh, Grammy-nominated music producer Musa Keys, and other great African personalities would make the night full of applause for the African creative exports.

The brunch is being held a day before the grand 66th Grammy Awards which will be remarkable as an award for a new African category, Best African Performance has been created to honor African talents and ensure fairness and and a level playing field for Africans in the coveted music awards.