The daughter of highlife legend, Nana Acheampong, has entered Billboard charts for the first time with her breakthrough single “Forever” and she is up for competition with global star Cardi B.

Gyakie entered the Top Triller Global chart at number 4 three weeks ago and dropped to 15 this week, falling right behind Cardi B who has two slots on the chart with “WAP” and latest “UP”.

Gyakie Billboard charts entry

Gyakie rose to prominence last year when she released her debut 5-track EP, “Seed”, which features her breakthrough song “Forever”.

The official visual for the song has amassed over 1.5 million views on the video streaming platform, YouTube.

She becomes the second Ghanaian songstress after Wiyaala to enter the prestigious chart.

The chart also features Nigerian stars, Ckay, Davido and Teni.