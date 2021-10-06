How Fameye took money from underground act for feature and refused to promote it

Kwesi Orlando disclosed this during an interview on GHOne TV this week.

“Fameye didn’t push the song. He didn’t even post on his Instagram [page]. He left the song like that,” he disclosed.

According to him, Fameye promised to support the promotion of the song through social media but, when the song was released, Fameye ghosted him. He said not a single social media post from the “Praise” singer when their collaboration was released.

“[He] promised me that he would try his best to promote the song when released, but after release, he didn’t post it. He wouldn’t reply to my texts.”

He continued that the collaboration started on a ‘brotherly’ note. However, he made some payments to him prior to the video shoot. He said Fameye insisted on taking money before appearing on the set for the official music video shoot.

“The feature was done on a brotherly level, but when we were about to shoot the [music] video, he took money before partaking,” he concluded.