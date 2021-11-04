'I didn’t steal Kuami Eugene's video concept, I did what he does to others' - Singer reveals (WATCH)

Kuami Eugene in the wake of paying attention to the melody told Bhadext Cona and her team that the tune was not developed. Much to their dismay that Eugene had plans far to redo the melody to accommodate his style.

The underlying title of the melody "Bolga" transformed into "Bunker," however, with practically a similar rhythm and lyrics.

After the arrival of the song, Bhadext Cona has unendingly pointed fingers at Kuami Eugene for ripping off her song. She has been on pretty much every media.

There is another bend to this entire melody robbery adventure. Bhadext Cona has gone to deliver a music video for revenge, which is so like that of Kuami Eugene.

Bhadext Cona duplicated precisely the setting, setting, props, and characters of Kuami Eugene's video which has raised worries.

Cona has been endeavouring to protect why she did that. As indicated by her, she didn't duplicate or take Kuami Eugene's video thoughts yet rather leaned from him.

In a video available to Pulse.com.gh, Bhadext Cona says “Kuami Eugene is disturbing me so I disturbed him a little. I’m learning from him. Kuami copied me and I learned from him. He copied my song Bolga and named it Bunker. We sent him my song through a third party for a feature. That was there months ago.”