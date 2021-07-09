‘I first heard of Stormzy’s name through Yaw Tog’ - Rex Omar reveals

“I made him more popular here too because people didn't know Stormzy in Ghana here," he told MzGee on TV3.

Reacting to the controversial statement, the President of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has said he never knew the name Stormzy until Yaw Tog’s “Sore” remix feature.

He defended him in a Facebook rant yesterday, saying the Kumerican teenage rapper has the right to express himself.

“Ah so now young artistes like YAW TOG don't even have the right to express themselves? Why are we so quick to break down our YOUNG instead of building them up?” he wrote.

He revealed: “The first-ever time I heard of the name STORMZY in GH was through YAW TOG!”

Rex Omar claimed that Ghanaians want Yaw Tog to ‘stay timid’ so that they can call him ‘humble,’ adding that he has been there before.

“They want you [to] stay timid to call you HUMBLE. When you're expressive and confident, they'll call you ARROGANT. I've been there before.”

He concluded that: “You sit here to talk down on your ARTISTESand want to compare yourself to Nigeria?”

Meanwhile, Yaw Tog has indirectly apologised for his statement.

Reacting to the backlash, Yaw Tog explained in a tweet and Instagram post that his statement was misconstrued, but life must go on.