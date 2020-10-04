It was widely reported that Majid Michel underwent a surgery in his throat abroad to help him recover his voice.

He has chided the media for poor journalism for cooking the story of him undergoing an operation in his throat.

"I never did any throat surgery. I am an ambassador for an airline so I took a picture and someone used it for a story that Majid has flown abroad for surgery. It is a lie.

"I will teach Ghanaian journalist how to do proper journalism," Majid Michel said it on UTVs flagship entertainment show United Showbiz on Saturday night.

Majid Michel has now turned an evangelist of the gospel of Christ.

She said that he doesn’t have a particular church, because he is an evangelist and the world is his parish so he has been preaching to a lot of people across the African continent.

It was also reported that he has been refusing to take up a role in movie because of his decision to propagate the gospel.

Majid Michel has, however, debunked that report that he never quit movie, adding that he is still available to take up a role.