Obrafour released ‘Kasiebo’ in 2009 on his "Asem Beba Dabi" album and it dominated the airways for some time.

‘Kasiebo’ was regarded as a controversial song because Obrafour allegedly threw a jab at Okyeame Kwame, Obour and others.

Though the song was hugely successful, Aisha Modi claims to have invested close to $45000 but received nothing in return.

“I produced Obrafour’s ‘Kasiebo’. I invested close to $45000 but I didn’t even get GH¢1 from the song. I did this investment at a time when I didn’t even have a plot of land or a house,” Aisha Modi said this in the Twi language in an interview on Delay TV.

Aisha Modi is also a staunch fan of dancehall musician Stonebwoy.