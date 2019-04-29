The “Alewa” hitmaker said he had seven nominations at the Ghana Music Awards with his hit album dubbed “Asew”.

He recalls how stunned he was after went to the venue with friends who came to support him and later took nothing home.

According to him “I had seven nominations and I won none at GMA awards… I went with girls and friends and I took home nothing on the night”.

Patrons, after Ghana Music Awards shared their thoughts and opinion on who should have won what on the night.

It can be recalled that in 2017, rapper Medikal had eight nominations but took home nothing on the awards night.

Watch the full interview below.