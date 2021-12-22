‘I’ll not beg accusers of song theft to stop talking about me’ - Kuami Eugene

This didn’t stop the accusers from firing more shots at him. But Kuami Eugene also has more time on his hands to fire back.

In his recent interview on Kastle FM, Kuami Eugene said he is tired of responding to his accusers and that he won’t beg them to stop talking about him.

“No I’m not tired with responding to issues of song theft allegations but I just don’t have time,” he stated, “I’m not tired to respond to my accusers but my time is so limited and it won’t benefit me to respond to such people.”

He continued: “So If I spend all my time to respond as to why people shouldn’t say such things about me it means we’re all wasting our time.”

Kuami Eugene claimed his accusers are just attempting to tarnish his hard-earned reputation, adding that he won’t beg them to stop talking.

“Maybe that’s the job my accusers have decided to do to tarnish my image but I’ve chosen to focus on doing my songs to forge ahead.”