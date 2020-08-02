Beyonce featured Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musician Shatta Wale in a song titled ‘Already’ last year and the music video which was released last week has been trending on social media.

Jay Z who is the husband of the iconic American musician Beyonce has also taken part in the trend by sharing the music video on Roc Nation, which was founded by him (Roc Nation is a full-service management, music publishing, and entertainment company founded by JAY-Z) to promote the song.

In a post on Twitter that has caught fire already, Jay Z shared the Already video with the caption, "Black Is King" The rapper's tweet has been liked over 13,000 times and retweeted 4,000 times.

Several well-meaning Ghanaians including the Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and people in the music industry like Kofi Kinaata have congratulated Shatta Wale for lifting the flag of Ghana high.