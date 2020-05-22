According to Patience, the media with some fans and industry players have been projecting only Joe Mettle to a very high level whilst neglecting other Ghanaian gospel acts who are as well doing well.

Her comment has sparked controversy, especially, when she said Joe Mettle doesn’t write a lot of songs and later walked out from an interview when she was asked questions about her statement.

Since then, some Ghanaians have been wondering which songs she has composed herself compared to that of Joe Mettle. As such, pulse.com.gh has compiled in this article a list of songs from both Gospel acts that proves that the two of them are worthy to be listed among the upper echelon class of Ghanaian Gospel stars. Look through and tell us what you think.

1.Joe Mettle - My Everything

2.Patience Nyarko - Menwu

3. Joe Mettle - Yesu Adi Nkunim

4.Patience Nyarko - Obi Nyanime ft Brother Sammy

5.Joe Mettle - SWAG (Saved With Amazing Grace)

6.Patience Nyarko - Seyiaa

7.Joe Mettlle - Ɔnwanwani

8.Patience Nyarko - Anibre Mpaye

9.Joe Mettle - Nhyira

10.Patience Nyarko - Mekasa Awurade

11.Joe Mettle - Bo Noo Ni

12.Patience Nyarko - My Light