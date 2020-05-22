Pastor Emmanuel Apraku, the once-popular and powerful man of God died a few days ago leaving behind 4 children, a boy and three girls. Before his death, the gospel singer offered to help the late man of God after a video of him living as a poor drunkard surfaced online.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, a relative to the bereaved family whilst expressing gratitude over Sonnie’s kind gesture, shown the children of the late Pastor, asking him help to take of them and “Baba” singer has and accepted that his Rock Hill church will do so.

Sharing a video of the children and their mother being introduced him after Apraku’s death, he wrote “Rip sir, I am in tears right now , a big AMEN to your prayers sir ... son @nana_amoakoadjei let us get their details @therockhillchurch will take them on board, God will help us .. ... if anyone wants to join us pls do it ... Jesus is love .. my name is BADU ... Rip Rev ”.

Watch the video below.