Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project (PHOTOS)

Godwin Akeh, also known as Purplemusik, who is a Civil Engineering graduate from Delta State, didn’t know in a few years he would own a record label called Purple Musik World and be touring around the world with his music.

Purplemusik has been on the move since his first single “For You” (produced by Mix Master Garzy) and video will soon hit the screens throughout the globe.

His recent tours which may be to discover new sound must have brought him to the shores of Ghana.

Also seen in the company of Mr Purplemusik are notable sensations in the Ghana entertainment industry, like Dancegod Lloyd and his manager Quabbles.

The former Stonebwoy’s BHIM Nation artiste will feature on Mr Purplemusik's new song “Africa Girls”.

