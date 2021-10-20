RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project (PHOTOS)

It is said that whenever music stars are seen together, something big is about to happen.

Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project
Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project

This is the reason Ghanaian afrobeats star Kelvyn Brown, popularly known as Kelvynboy, who was recently spotted around Jamestown, Accra with rising Nigerian act, Mr Purplemusik, is sending all the positive vibes that something big is cooking behind the scene.

Recommended articles

Godwin Akeh, also known as Purplemusik, who is a Civil Engineering graduate from Delta State, didn’t know in a few years he would own a record label called Purple Musik World and be touring around the world with his music.

Purplemusik has been on the move since his first single “For You” (produced by Mix Master Garzy) and video will soon hit the screens throughout the globe.

His recent tours which may be to discover new sound must have brought him to the shores of Ghana.

Also seen in the company of Mr Purplemusik are notable sensations in the Ghana entertainment industry, like Dancegod Lloyd and his manager Quabbles.

The former Stonebwoy’s BHIM Nation artiste will feature on Mr Purplemusik's new song “Africa Girls”.

Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project
Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project Pulse Ghana
Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project
Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project Pulse Ghana
Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project
Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project Pulse Ghana
Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project
Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project Pulse Ghana
Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project
Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project Pulse Ghana
Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project
Kelvynboy links up with Nigerian youngster Mr Purplemusik for new project Pulse Ghana

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kuami Eugene is a thief; he stole my song – Bhadext Cona

Kuami Eugene

E.L’s "Superhero" clocks 20M plays on Spotify, becomes most streamed Ghanaian hip-hop song

E.L’s Superhero clocks 20M plays on Spotify, becomes most streamed Ghanaian hip-hop song

Adele drops date for new '30' album after 6 years break; emotionally opens up on divorce

Adele

Mona4reall Ep songs goes live today

Mona4reall EP songs goes live today