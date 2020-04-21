The Grammy-nominated American singer happens to be one of the International collaborators who have contributed to Stonebwoy’s upcoming album. After a long wait, the Ghanaian dancehall act has announced that the album will now be released on 24th April 2020.

The news has seen the “Knock You Down” singer shared a post to express her excitement of being part of the new project coming from the Bhim Nation President. In a post on her Insta story, Keri shared the tracklist and the official cover for the album with the caption: “…drops Friday…Blessed to be a part! @stonebwoyb”.

“Anloga Junction” is the fourth studio album from Stonebwoy and it will contain 14 tracks paired with new music videos directed by some the best video directors Ghana and the world has seen. See the tracklist as shared by Keri Hilson below.