The Lynx Entertainment record label signee is credited for numerous hit singles since making entry into the music industry but has now gained major international recognition.

The Billboard charts, which is an international music charting firm, tabulate the relative weekly popularity of songs and albums in the United States and around the world.

The charts can be ranked according to sales, streams, or airplay, and for main song charts such as the Hot 100 song chart, all three data are used to compile the charts.

KiDi, just like the few Ghanaian local talents who have found their way on the chart, is full of joy after achieving this feat.

READ MORE: VGMA “Artiste of the Year” winners from 1999-2020

His song made its way through the Top Thriller Global Chart category, placing number 15 for its first week.

The mid-tempo afro-pop song is now competing with the likes of Cardi B, City Girls and other top US artistes.

KiDi isn’t the first Ghanaian musician to enter the charts.

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Wiyaala, Fuse ODG, Samini, Osibisa, and Rocky Dawuni have made their ways through the prestigious chart.

Over the weekend, KiDi won the “Album Of The Year” award with “Shuga” at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.