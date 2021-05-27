RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

King Promise debuts Billboard charts, competes with Cardi B, Lil Nas X, others

David Mawuli

Ghanaian afro-pop musician King Promise makes his Billboard charts debut with his latest song “Slow Down.”

The slow-tempo jam which was released just a week ago is already making waves across the globe and as a result, it has made it to the “Top Triller Global” chart on Billboard.

He debuted at number 14, rising above Lil Nas X, Olamide and Gyakie, but has Cardi B, Yemi Alade and other top global stars ahead of him.

King Promise couldn’t hide his excitement when he saw his name on the chart.

He took to his Instagram page yesterday full of praise.

“Global ting! s/o @triller for the support on #SlowDown! Billboard woooo,” he wrote on the photo-sharing platform.

Early this month, King Promise made a huge step in his music career by signing to the newly formed and exciting label, 5K Records – in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment.

With this acquisition, 5K have shown a massive statement of intent by snapping up Ghana’s most exciting artist and making him their first global signing, who they intend to help break across international shores.

