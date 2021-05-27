King Promise debuts Billboard charts, competes with Cardi B, Lil Nas X, others

He debuted at number 14, rising above Lil Nas X, Olamide and Gyakie, but has Cardi B, Yemi Alade and other top global stars ahead of him.

King Promise couldn’t hide his excitement when he saw his name on the chart.

He took to his Instagram page yesterday full of praise.

“Global ting! s/o @triller for the support on #SlowDown! Billboard woooo,” he wrote on the photo-sharing platform.

Early this month, King Promise made a huge step in his music career by signing to the newly formed and exciting label, 5K Records – in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment.