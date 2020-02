The mid-tempo jam is the fourth track off his debut album, “As Promised”, released in July 2019.

To kick-start the year on a good note and to share in the Valentine’s Day celebration, the Legacy Life Entertainment label frontman recruited the Sawtu Boys Money Gang group member to beef up the party starter.

Produced by Kill Beatz, the song is accompanied by a ‘vibe’ visual which was shot by Shotz.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t hesitate to share your candid views with us.