As African music continues to gain global attention at an unprecedented rate with stars such as Sarkodie, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Shatta Wale, Nasty C and AKA championing the cause, King Promise has been named as a judge for 2020's Afrochella 'Rising Star Challenge', to find up-and-coming African musical talents to have their own share of the spotlight!

The challenge which comes off as a reality show embedded in this year's line of Afrochella activities will see popular music sharing app, Audio Mack on board for the second year in a row, to give fresh talents across Africa the platform to grow and sell their craft.

Artists are invited to submit their best track and 25 of the best submissions will be included in a curated Audiomack playlist for the public to discover these emerging talents.

The winner will be selected by a team of judges that includes British-Ghanaian producer and DJ Juls and Audiomack's Content Strategy Manager for Africa, Olive Uche, who will join Ghana's King Promise as he takes his first role as a music judge among the panel.

The contest is currently live and with entries expected to close on January 2nd, 2020. The winner will receive a cash prize, a studio session at BBNZ live, and a featured slot on the music sharing platform. See more details in the post below.