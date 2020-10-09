The album is a cocktail mix of different sounds across the length and breadth of Africa but still stays true to Kuami Eugene’s highlife roots.

This reflects in the growth of his brand which has extended beyond the shores of the Black Star Nation.

Kuami Eugene drops "Son of Africa" album

The album starts with the voice of the “Ultimate Son of the Land”, “Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah” and cuts across all aspects of life and even includes a beautiful note to his mother.

The album features award winning acts like the humorous Falz ‘the Bad Guy’ on “Show Body”. The multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie lends his voice to the spine tingling “Beifour”. Shatta Wale and Samini add their extraordinary dancehall vibes to “Ghana we Dey”.

Obaapa Christy helps Kuami Eugene take us to Church on “Wa Ye Wie”. Nigeria’s showstopper Zlatan is on “Dance Hard” while Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo also hits hard with “Give it to Me”, with Prince Bright of BukBak fame on “Scolom”.

This 14-track album is set to help solidify Kuami Eugene as a true “Son of Africa”.

Stream the full album below.