The singer who is the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, announced the sad news on social media and today he shared a tribute song he stayed up all night to record to mourn his pet named Lokki.
"Stayed Up All Night Producing And Writing This Piece For You (Lokki 🐕 ) Rest In Peace. You Were A Good Dog," the 'Wish Me Well' singer wrote on his Instagram page and also announced that he'll be holding a one-week commemoration to mourn the dog.
Talking about the one-week commemoration, he said: "to all friends and sympathizers . Lokki’s One week will be held at Cockpit this coming Sunday at 10am . Dress Code: All Black".
According to Kuami Eugene, the pet passed on 'after getting sick of malaria and was undergoing treatment'.
Some fans have since been mourning with the singer whilst have a lot to say about the funeral and the song for the dog. Watch the video below to see Kuami's late pet and to hear its tribute song.