The singer who is the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, announced the sad news on social media and today he shared a tribute song he stayed up all night to record to mourn his pet named Lokki.

"Stayed Up All Night Producing And Writing This Piece For You (Lokki 🐕 ) Rest In Peace. You Were A Good Dog," the 'Wish Me Well' singer wrote on his Instagram page and also announced that he'll be holding a one-week commemoration to mourn the dog.

Talking about the one-week commemoration, he said: "to all friends and sympathizers . Lokki’s One week will be held at Cockpit this coming Sunday at 10am . Dress Code: All Black".

Kuami Eugene

According to Kuami Eugene, the pet passed on 'after getting sick of malaria and was undergoing treatment'.

Some fans have since been mourning with the singer whilst have a lot to say about the funeral and the song for the dog. Watch the video below to see Kuami's late pet and to hear its tribute song.