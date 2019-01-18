This comes a few days after Kuami Eugene mocked the AMG Business label rapper over his latest song, titled “Omo Ada”.

The Lynx Entertainment record label frontman gave a hint of the collaboration via Instagram on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

According to the “Walahi” hitmaker, the song was produced by UK record producer, DJ Nore, but didn’t share the release date.

The song title is yet to be known but it is definitely an afrobeats, which is the duo’s ‘stronghold’.

Kuami Eugene previewed the song on Instagram with the caption: “Now That We’ve Got Their Attention, When Make We Drop Am ?”

Are you ready for it?