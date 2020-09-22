The 27-year-old rapper who was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Ghanaian parents, Betsy Mensah and Edward Mensah, seems to have not forgotten his root as he jams to one of the trending Kumerican songs.

He took to Instagram yesterday to share the video for rising musician Kawabanga’s song “Akatafoc” on his story. Then, he later played the song and jammed to it.

The term Kumerica has been trending for almost a month across all social media platforms in Ghana.

Kumerica is a combination of America and Kumasi, and the term which refers to modern-day Kumasi. The term was coined by a group of up and coming Kumasi-based young musicians and since introducing the word, they have gone viral.

Recently, two of Kumasi top rappers, Strongman and Ypee, dropped new singles with the title Kumerica.

Shatta Wale also joined by releasing a new single featuring the Kumerican boys.

The term was the topic of discussion during the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Most of the Kumasi natives in the showbiz industry turned up on the red carpet dressed like the Kumerican boys.

Watch Vic Mensa jam to one of Kumerican trending tunes below.