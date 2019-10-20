He described Judas' comment as "palpable lies" and "false misrepresentation" in a post on Facebook.

"Kwami who was with Radio Gold and only joined us almost about two years after the birth of Peace FM was amongst the persons who decided on the name Peace FM...come on Judas Iscariot!,” he added.

Judas in a recent interview expressed his disappointment over how Kwame Despite and Peace FM, has neglected him.

According to Judas, he was one of the few people who made the Accra based radio station popular. He however adds that, his efforts, toil and contribution to making the station a success has been washed down the drain.

Judas was speaking to Kwaku Menu in an interview. “We were those who made Peace FM, Peace FM. Even before the station was named, I was there with Santo, Kwame Sefa Kayi among others. We use to go to Despite to make jingles for the station” he said in Twi.

The veteran actor emphasized that he is disappointed over how his contribution has gone unnoticed though he sacrificed a lot for the Radio Station owned by Kwame Despite.