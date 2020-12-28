The man from the Western region beat off stiff competition from Ayeyi, Semenhyia and Netty to emerge winner.

Kweku Bany has wowed fans of the show from day one and once again impressed during the finals on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

READ ALSO: Nana Bediatuo Asante marries longtime girlfriend Femi Adetola

For winning the competition, he was given a car as well as a cash prize of GH¢10,000.

Also, Kweku Bany will get GH¢50,000 worth of airtime across all Media General platforms and have two mastered songs recorded.

Menahiwle, Ayeyi who finished as first runner-up also gets a GH¢10,000 cash prize, GH¢40,000 worth of airtime across all Media General platforms and one mastered song recorded.

Second runner-up Semenhyia gets GH¢8,000 cash, GH¢30,000 worth of airtime across Media General platforms and one mastered songs recorded.