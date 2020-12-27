The colourful event took place at the St Francis Cottage at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

Though it was private ceremony, the nuptials was reported to be attended by top government officials, socialites and close associates of the couple.

The bride, Femi Adetola is widely known as the owner of the famous Accra beach club, Sandbox.

She is also the founder of Fair Justice Initiative and Executive Director.

Nana Bediatuo Asante

She is a graduate of Wesleyan College (2006) and University of Ghana (2009), and qualified as a lawyer at Ghana School of Law in 2011.

Sarah Mary Olufemi Adetola also serves on the board of the Ghana Prisons Service