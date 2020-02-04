The tune was produced by BoyTheGenius. The song is lifted from Ground Up Chale’s recent collaborative project called ‘We Outside, Ye Wo Abonten. Vol 1‘released in November last year.

We Outside is an intoxicating fusion that breaks down musical boundaries through the ambitious range of artists featured on the mixtape.

The project, released under the expert eyes and on-the-ground ears of Ground Up Chale -- the largest youth on-line media platform in West Africa, with an upward of 100, 000 YouTube subscribers and an aggregate of 12 million views -- successfully introduces new voices on the scene, while seamlessly fusing its successes into the story-making process.

2019's star-child, the BET Award-nominated Kwesi Arthur, and the effervescent MP kick off the 18-track verbal marathon with the high-energy "Like I Do", a heart-warming love tale that dovetails into the perfect recipe for a foot-numbing dancefloor banger.

Along the way, we find Twitch linking up with Amaarae on the critical soul wrencher, "Mewu", while "No SA!" recalls energetic Azonto beats through the magnanimous combo of Twitch and MP.

Other stand-out tracks include the Gospel- themed, MOGBeatz-produced "Father", and Darkovibes and Quamini MP's dancehall-tinged "Bad Man”, which takes a crucial aim at grassroots soundsystems – definitely one for top shottas worldwide.

Watch the video below.