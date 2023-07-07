“If we were directing him for a performance, he wouldn’t have done that,” he told the host Andy Dosty.

According to Kaywa, even though he found Lasmid’s performance at the VGMA disappointing, he was not happy and he does not wish bad for the artiste.

However, he said it is impossible to work with Lasmid again if he decides to come back to the label.

“There is no way we can work with him [again] because his decision was to go,” he said.

Kaywa recently revealed he did not have a contract with Lasmid after working with him for a year as part of his price package as a winner of MTN Hitmaker Season 8 in 2019.

At the time he wanted to officially sign him, Lasmid, through his Nigeria lawyer made some demands that he could not fulfil so they had to part ways.

Kaywa has explained that after taking a couple of years to push Lasmid’s craft, he luckily got his first hit, Friday Night which was his fourth song under the label.

It was after his second hit, Running that he decided to part ways with the label.

“If I begin to talk about what the investment is, you would know that we really went deep. Had a conversation with him and then we had to move to our next level.

Then suddenly the conversation we had was sealed, was not written, but it was sealed with understanding both of us with evidence. Suddenly the narrative changes because now he’s become big and he’s been influenced by seeing people in our circle,” Kaywa told KMJ on Prime Morning.